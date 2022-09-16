Advertisement

ASUU Strike: Wike Blames Uncommitted Leaders, Sues For Peace

Channels Television  
Updated September 16, 2022
A file photo of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

 

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike says the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is the consequence of electing leaders that are not committed to solving problems.

He says while it is acknowledged that the problem leading to the strike is an accumulated one, proper negotiations should have been able to resolve the dispute.

Governor Wike, a former Minister of State for Education, however, urged ASUU to reconsider some demands as no administration can pay out the huge sum being demanded by the union at a go, with the present economic realities.

Wike was speaking during the signing of three bills into law at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Thursday.



