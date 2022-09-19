ASUU Strike: Gridlock As Protesting Students Block Lagos Airport Road

University students protesting the seven-month industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities on Monday morning blocked a section of the access road to the Murtala Muhammad International Airport in Lagos, Channels Television has learnt.

The situation caused gridlock along the axis as the vehicular movement in and out of the airport was stalled.

The spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, told Channels Television that police officers have been deployed to the scene.

“Our men are there,” he said in a telephone chat on Monday morning.

The National Public Relations Officer of the National Association of Nigerian Students, Giwa Temitope, confirmed to Channels Television that policemen are at the protest scene.

“They are here to protect us. Nobody has been harassed but we are not relenting. No retreat, no surrender,” he said.

Channels Television had earlier reported that NANS members threatened to ground activities at the local and international airports across the country effective today as part of efforts to drive home their demand that the ASUU strike is called off.

The protesting students had last week blocked the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and the Ibadan-Ife Road.

Public universities in the country have been shut down for seven months since February 14 when ASUU embarked on its industrial action.

Talks between the Federal Government and the striking lecturers have since broken down with both sides trading accusations.

With the possibility of an agreement looking increasingly unlikely as the days went by, the Federal Government dragged ASUU before the National Industrial Court.

Channels Television had reported that the court adjourned the case to September 21, 2022.