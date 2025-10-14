Strike: Reps To Intervene In ASUU/FG Dispute

The House of Representatives on Tuesday said it would intervene in the dispute between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

This followed a motion by lawmaker representing Badagry Federal Constituency, Sesi Winghan under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The intervention of the leadership of the green chamber is to provide lasting solution to the dispute.

On Monday, ASUU commenced a two-week warning strike, following the expiration of a 14-day ultimatum issued to the Federal government to address the union’s lingering demands.

This is the first nationwide strike in nearly three years.

The union has been at loggerheads with the government over its conditions of service and funding for the universities as contained in a 2009 agreement between ASUU and the government.

The demands as listed by ASUU include the conclusion of the renegotiated 2009 FGN- ASUU Agreement, release of the withheld three-and-half months salaries, sustainable funding of public universities, and the revitalisation of universities.

Others are payment of the outstanding 25-35 per cent salary arrears, payment of promotion arrears for over four years, and the release of withheld cooperative contributions deductions.

The renegotiation of the 2009 agreement has stalled since 2017, with the government inaugurating at least six committees within the period and failing to sign or implement the draft produced by the committees.

The latest was the draft produced by the Yayale Ahmed-led committee, inaugurated in October 2024. Mr Ahmed’s committee’s report was submitted to the government in December 2024. However, the minister said he didn’t receive it until February, according to ASUU President, Chris Piwuna.

But the Minister of Education immediately retaliated with a ‘No Work, No Pay’ policy, asking university vice-chancellors to take note of academics who stayed away from work.

The strike, which is expected to last two weeks, disrupted examinations in some institutions across the country.