Strike: ‘Nobody Can Threaten Us’, ASUU Downplays FG’s No-Work-No-Pay Directive

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has dismissed the Federal Government’s ‘No Work, No Pay’ directive, insisting that the union will not be intimidated by threats.

ASUU President, Chris Piwuna, stated this on Monday while speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He said the union remained united and would not succumb to what he described as the government’s attempt to divide the academic community.

“We don’t respond to threats, and nobody can threaten us,” Piwuna said.

Piwuna maintained that all academic bodies, such as the National Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA) and the Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA), were standing together in support of the strike action.

“He is threatening us, writing to NAMDA and CONUA, telling them they can get their salaries. He wants to divide us, but we are united in this matter.

“CONUA is with us, NAMDA is with us, SSANU is with us, NASU is with us. The polytechnics and colleges of education are also with us,” he said.

READ ALSO: We’ve Addressed Every Request By ASUU, There’s No Need For Strike — FG

The ASUU President advised the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, to focus on resolving the ongoing dispute instead of issuing threats.

“He has got something coming. He had better sit down and solve this problem or he will fail in trying to divide us,” Piwuna added.

Piwuna also hinted that the union remained open to dialogue and was ready to engage with the Federal Government.

“Today, I received a call from the Minister of State for Labour. She said she has been directed to intervene and get this matter resolved. ASUU is willing. We are ready and available to discuss this matter once and for all,” Piwuna stated.

‘No Work, No Pay’