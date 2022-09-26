ASUU Strike: FG Withdraws Order Mandating Reopening Of Varsities

The Federal Government has withdrawn the order mandating vice-chancellors of universities to reopen universities.

In a circular issued on Monday, the National Universities Commission (NUC), had mandated vice-chancellors, pro-chancellors, and governing councils to re-open federal universities following months of closure due to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)’s strike.

But on the same day, the NUC issued another circular, tagged NUC/ES/138/Vol.64/136, in which it withdrew the order.

“I have been directed to withdraw the NUC Circular Ref: NUC/ES/138/Vol.64/135, and dated September 23, 2022, on the above

Subject,” the circular, signed by the Director, Finance, and Account of the NUC, Sam Onazi, read.

“Consequently, the said circular stands withdrawn. All pro-chancellors and chairmen of governing councils, as well as vice-chancellors of federal universities, are to please note.

“Further development and information would be communicated to all relevant stakeholders. Please, accept the assurances of the Executive Secretary’s warmest regards.”

The letter was tagged “Withdrawal of circular NUC/ES/138/Vol.64/135 dated September 23, 2022”.

Below is a copy of the circular obtained by Channels Television:

Before the order, the National Industrial Court (NIC) in Abuja had ruled that ASUU should call off the strike, a move which the union rejected and had since filed an appeal.

The counsel to ASUU, Femi Falana, based the appeal on 14 grounds.