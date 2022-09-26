FG Directs Vice-Chancellors To Reopen Varsities, Resume Lectures

The Federal Government through the National Universities Commission (NUC) has directed vice-chancellors to re-open universities and resume academic activities.

“Ensure that ASUU members immediately resume/commence lectures; Restore the daily activities and routines of the various University campuses,” NUC Director, Finance and Accounts, Sam Onazi, said in a letter on behalf of the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Abubakar Rasheed.

The letter was addressed to all vice-chancellors; pro-chancellors and chairmen of governing councils of federal universities.

READ ALSO: Industrial Court’s Ruling Ordering ASUU To Call Off Strike (Full Details)

The directive comes seven months after public universities in the country were shut when members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) embarked on industrial action over poor welfare packages and some unpaid entitlements.

The National Industrial Court (NIC), Abuja last week ordered the lecturers to call off their seven-month strike and return to the classrooms but ASUU subsequently filed an appeal over the ruling.

The counsel for ASUU, Femi Falana, based the appeal on 14 grounds.

The motion is seeking two reliefs which are:

A) The leave to file the appeal pursuant to Section 243 of the Constitution that requires the party to seek a leave of court to appeal the judgement or ruling of the National Industrial Court (NIC).

B) Seeking for a stay of execution of the orders of the court, pending the hearing and determination of the appeal.