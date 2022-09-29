Floods: I Join My Voice To That Of Millions Displaced In Ogbaru – Peter Obi

Flagbearer for the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Mr Peter Obi has lent his voice to the cries of millions of persons in Ogbaru LGA of Anambra State, who were recently displaced by flood.

In a statement via his Facebook page, the former Anambra governor said he is saddened about the plight of those suffering, and crying out over the recent flood disaster in the area.

Reports suggest that latest flood incidents have submerged communities within Ogbaru, leaving many people and businesses in dire agony, tears and hopelessness.

While noting that Ogbaru has special needs with flood management and control, Mr Obi said as the then governor, he heeded several SOS calls to the communities over flooding.

The presidential hopeful added that he is glad that Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo is carrying out development projects and road constructions within the area.

This Obi said he hopes will alleviate the peoples’ suffering.

He appealed to NEMA, SEMA, and other relevant agencies, as well as charity organizations, and government, to come to the rescue of the people of Ogbaru.

Above all, Obi emphasized that at this moment, the people need shelter, clothing and food.

“We must not abandon them now.,” LP candidate appealed.