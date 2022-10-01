2023: Next ‘Eze Wazobia’ Must Crush Banditry, Insurgency, Says Joe Abah

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As Nigerians go to the poll in 2023, a former Director-General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms, Dr Joe Abah, says the next President of the country in 2023 must crush banditry and insurgency.

Many Nigerians have been killed by bandits and terrorists in the North-West, North-Central and North-East parts of the country with thousands displaced in the last 10 years. Scores have persons have also been killed in Southern Nigeria by “unknown gunmen”.

Despite repeated efforts by the Federal Government and security agencies, the marauders have continued to launch deadly attacks on worship centres, and military formations thereby killing innocent citizens, kidnapping for ransom and looting foodstuffs.

READ ALSO: Buhari, Osinbajo Attend 2022 Independence Day Parade In Abuja

Speaking during The Platform: A Better Nigeria Is Possible organised by Covenant Christian Centre to mark Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Anniversary on Saturday, Abah decried the killings in the country.

“The first thing the new Eze Wazobia (Nigeria’s President) must do is to stop the bloodshed. He must ruthlessly crush the insurgents, the bandits and the unknown gunmen,” he said.

“He has the technology and the secret service know-how to do so. If he doesn’t, he must urgently get them. He should seek the help of other kingdoms where necessary. He must have the courage to grind them into dust without thinking about any second term.

“The current Eze finally has started to motivate our young warriors, they are willing and patriotic. Let us also pause briefly to appreciate the sacrifice they make on a daily basis on behalf of everyone.”

President Muhammadu Buhari, 79, will complete his constitutional two-term limit by May 29, 2023, and is expected to transfer power to his successor.

Currently, there are key presidential candidates jostling to succeed Buhari, with many Nigerians already getting their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of next February’s elections.

Notable among them is Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), his counterpart in the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP)