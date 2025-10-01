Independence Day: Nigerians Should Use Technology To Hold Govt Accountable — Ndidi Nwuneli

CEO of ONE Campaign and Founder of LEAP Africa, Ndidi Nwuneli, has urged Nigerians to hold government accountable using technology.

The agriculture and nutrition expert spoke on Wednesday at The Platform Nigeria in Iganmu, Lagos, hosted by the Covenant Nation Church.

The event, themed Rebuilding Our Nation, formed part of activities to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day celebration.

“Leverage innovation and technology to hold government accountable. I do not believe in sugarcoating the situation. We’ve heard statistics and history, but that cannot be our future.

“We have the tools to use our voice, to use data, and to use innovation to hold government accountable. We also must make sure that we get involved in the electoral cycle. We cannot leave it to others. We have to get involved,” she said.

Transparency, Monitoring

The entrepreneur stressed that transparency must be a governance culture, urging young Nigerians to demand daily accountability using digital tools.

“Leverage technology of transparency and accountability. We can ensure that the commonwealth becomes more transparent. The young can demand: if the budget is going to be X, show us how you spend the money daily.

“Show us the money that is coming in. Show us how it’s been utilised. We deserve to know as Nigerians. I don’t think that is too much to ask. Your voices matter, and voices can change things,” the ONE campaign CEO said.

READ ALSO: [Nigeria @65] Democracy Only Works If Intelligent People Vote — Leke Alder

Nwuneli encouraged Nigerians not to lose hope in the country’s future and utilising their Permanent Voters Card (PVC).

“I realised that a lot of people have given up, but you cannot give up. Get your voter registration card. Make sure that you have your PVC.

“Call out bad behaviour leveraging social media and show up excellently yourself. Gen Z must stop comparing themselves. Integrity and hard work still pay.

“While we support each other, we must stay grounded on what it takes. All of us matter. We are investing in our future and not just investing in today,” the agricultural expert said.

Drive Global Narratives

The LEAP Africa founder urged Nigerians, especially the youth, to become narrative changers shaping the country’s global image.

“Things are tough, but where there are challenges, there are opportunities. Just as some flee our countries, others fly into our country because they see opportunities we have left behind.

“Changing narratives is not easy, but we can do it, soaring with one voice and ecosystem at a time,” Nwuneli said.

The entrepreneur added that, “As we celebrate this 65th birthday, I pray Nigerians have the courage and wisdom to be narrative changers. To change our mindset, our ecosystem, and to change the global narrative.”