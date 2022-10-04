Three Killed, Several Injured As Boko Haram Attacks Borno

Boko Haram terrorists have killed at least three persons in a fresh attack on Njilang community, Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State.

A source who confirmed the incident to Channels Television in a telephone conversation on Tuesday said the insurgents struck at the recently reopened Maiduguri-Damboa Road in the early hours of today.

In the process, several houses were set ablaze with many other residents of the area sustaining different degrees of injuries

It was gathered that the insurgents used Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) on the dilapidated road when a truck was transporting foodstuffs.

“The insurgents invaded Njilang at about 2:34 am early Tuesday and opened fire sporadically at fleeing residents, killing three people, and looting shops before setting ablaze residential houses without confrontation,” the source said.

“The insurgents targeted some trucks conveying foodstuffs and off-loaders, which they succeeded in their mission.”

The Chairman of Chibok Local Government Area, Umar Ibrahim, also confirmed the attack, saying: “I am aware of the incident in Njilang because it is in my local government and it is unfortunate that Chibok is popular for the wrong reasons.

“The other incident of IED is not in Chibok, I only heard of it from people who contacted me,” the Chairman said.