APC’s Same-Faith Ticket Is A Political Calculation, Says Cardinal Onaiyekan

The Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, His Eminence, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has described the same-faith presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a calculation by the party to win next year’s election but noted that Nigerians would determine the pattern of voting.

The clergyman said this at the First Synod of the Catholic Diocese of Osogbo held at the St. Kizito Pastoral Centre, Ede, Osun State.

Delivering an address titled: “The Church as an Agent of Dialogue and Reconciliation In Our Community In Quest For a Just and Peaceful Social Order,” he stressed that every Christian, like other Nigerians, would have to take their own decision on the political party to vote for.

According to him, the Catholic Church wouldn’t direct people on who to support during the electioneering period.

He explained that there’s a reason for the plurality of faith and beliefs as ordained by God and stressed that Nigeria should use such diversity to promote unity through an open channel of dialogue.

The cleric also urged religious leaders to encourage interfaith collaboration.

The 1st Synod of the Catholic Diocese of Osogbo has the theme, “You’ll be my Witnesses: Faithful to Christ and Apostolic Tradition (Acts 1:8).