Lagos To Begin Construction Of Lekki Airport In 2023 – Spokesperson

Channels Television  
Updated October 7, 2022
This photo shows a prototype of the Lekki airport as shared by Lagos government spokesperson, Jubril Gawat on October 7, 2022.
The Lagos State Government says it will commence the building of an airport in the Lekki area of the state next year.

According to a series of tweets on Friday by a spokesperson to the Lagos State Governor, Jubril Gawat, the information was disclosed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Private Partnerships, Mr. Ope George, on Thursday.

“He revealed that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led government has sought and obtained approval from the Federal Government for the construction of the new airport in Lagos,” Gawat said.

 

“The Project is expected to take off in the year 2023, it will be constructed on 3,500 hectares of land, master plan & aeronautical designs are in place; while studies are ongoing about strategies, funding & other issues, after which the project will be taken to the market place.

“The Special Adviser also stated that the airport, which is expected to cater to a minimum of five million people yearly, will be constructed in partnership with local and foreign investors.”



