Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate and musician, Patrick Fakoya, popularly known as Rico Swavey, has been involved in a ghastly accident.

Fellow housemate and reality star Alex Unusual disclosed the sad news in a Twitter post on Tuesday, calling for prayers.

“Please put @iamricoswavey in your prayers today. He was involved in a ghastly accident hours ago and the doctors are still trying to resuscitate him as I just left the hospital. It’s really critical. I’m staying positive.#PrayForRicoSwavey,” the tweet read.

Good morning sweethearts. Please put @iamricoswavey in your prayers today. He was involved in a ghastly accident hours ago and the doctors are still trying to resuscitate him as I just left the hospital. It’s really critical. I’m staying positive.#PrayForRicoSwavey — ALEX UNUSUAL (@alex_unusual) October 11, 2022

Following her tweet, fellow BBNaija stars and fans took to their Twitter handles to pray for Rico Swavey.

Current BBNaija Phyna tweeted,