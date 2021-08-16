BBNaija Housemate Kayvee Leaves The House

It’s the end of the game for one of the remaining 21 Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemates, Kayvee, as he exits season six of the TV reality show amid tears and love from fellow housemates.

Kayvee’s departure was announced on Monday by the Head of House, Pere, who read a statement from ‘Big Brother’ to his co-contestants.

It was revealed that the BBNaija housemate was withdrawn due to health issues.

“Kayvee, one of the housemates in the Big Brother Naija Shine ‘Ya Eye Season’, has been exited from the house on medical grounds,” said a statement from the organisers of the show, Multichoice.

“Prior to this, he had a consultation with Big Brother and the on-site medical team, where it was decided that he had to leave the house for a more thorough medical investigation.

“MultiChoice and the show producers, are committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all housemates in the Big Brother house at all times.”

Kayvee’s departure hit his fellow housemates with shock and created a moody atmosphere with tears flowing freely.

They, however, helped the exiting housemate to pack his bags and other belongings and moved them into the storeroom.

A Narrow Escape

The ‘Big Brother Naija’ season six began on July 25 with 22 housemates comprising 11 ladies and 11 young men.

Two weeks into the show, three of the housemates – Niyi, Yerins, and Beatrice – who were up for eviction alongside a few others, left the house as they could not get enough votes to keep them in the game.

While the remaining contestants were just recovering from the shock of saying goodbye to the evicted housemates, ‘Big Brother’ caught them by surprise with the introduction of four new contestants.

They are Kayvee, Queen, JMK, and Michael.

The number of housemates had risen to 23 before two other contestants – Arin and Princess – were evicted from the show on Sunday.

Tega was also up for eviction, but she narrowly escaped leaving the house as she was the third person that got the least votes after Arin and Princess.

Meanwhile, the housemates had expressed worry after Kayvve was said to have been acting strange and eventually broke down in tears.

He is the sixth contestant to leave the house, although he was withdrawn and not evicted.