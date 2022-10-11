Advertisement

Buhari Confers National Honours On Fashola, Okonjo-Iweala, Kyari, Others

Updated October 11, 2022
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday conferred national honours to 449 Nigerians and friends of Nigeria. 

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the President’s Chief of State Ibrahim Gambari were also in attendance at the event which was held in Abuja.

Babatunde Fashola, SAN, was awarded the National Honours Award of the Commander of the Order of the Niger(CON).

 

The awardees include the President’s late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari; Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State; Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Ishaq Oloyede;  the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State amongst others.

 

Others were awarded the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR), and Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON).



