2023: Atiku Meets Northern Leaders, Promises To Tackle Insecurity, Revive Economy
The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar on Saturday in Kaduna met with the leadership of the Arewa Consultative Forum and other northern socio-political organisations where he unveiled his agenda and campaign manifesto to them .
Addressing northern leaders drawn from the Arewa Consultative Forum, Jamarry Matan Arewa and other northern socio- cultural organisations, the former Vice President assured that if he his elected president in 2023, he will tackle the insecurity that has been ravaging the region under the present APC-led administration, revive the nation’s ailing economy and above all, reunite the different parts of the country.
A Northern leader, Munir Jafaru, had tabled some of the challenges confronting the region before the PDP presidential candidate.
The challenges include insecurity, poverty, high-illiteracy rates.
Jafaru added that the region will support a candidate who has a better and implementable manifesto to tackle the problems.