‘First Plane’ Lands In Ekiti As Fayemi Commissions Airport, Exits Office

Ekiti State on Saturday witnessed its first plane landing as Governor Kayode Fayemi commissioned an airport.

The NAF 930 aircraft conveying the Minister for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, and his team landed on the runway at 20 minutes past 10am.

Speaking after the landing, Sirika described the airport as a bridge that will connect Ekiti State to the world and also engender national growth.

The airport commissioning is expected to be one of Fayemi’s last acts as Governor as he steps down for Governor-Elect, Biodun Oyebanji.

Fayemi said the project is standard and was borne out of resilience.

He expressed confidence it will positively affect the state in many ways.

The airport is expected to accommodate cargo and passenger services.