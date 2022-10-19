IGP Deploys Two DIGs To Departments Of Intelligence, Operations

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba has deployed two Deputy Inspectors-General of Police – Bello Sadiq and Dandaura Mustapha – to the Force Intelligence Bureau and the Department of Operations respectively.

READ ALSO: Banditry: Police Arrest 12, Recover Weapons In Zamfara

“This is coming on the heels of the recent promotion of the DIGs, upon recommendation of the IGP, by the Police Service Commission, and the retirement of the former DIG in charge of Operations, DIG Bala Zama Senchi, PSC,” a statement by the Force spokesman Adejobi said.

“DIG Sadiq A. Bello who hails from Jega Local Government of Kebbi State was appointed into the Force as an Assistant Superintendent of Police on 15th March 1988. He holds a Bachelors’s (Combined Honours) in English and Sociology from Bayero University, Kano. A seasoned police officer, DIG Bello attended several highly revered police courses including the Advanced Detective Course, Intermediate Command Course, and Senior Command Course at the Police Staff College, Jos; as well as the Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration Course at the famous Kofi Anan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, Accra, Ghana. He has served in various Investigative, Administrative and Operational Capacities including as CP Nasarawa, CP FCT, CP General Investigations at the Force Criminal Investigations Department, and AIG Zone 1, Kano.

“DIG Dandaura Mustapha hails from Daura LGA of Katsina State. He holds a Bachelors (Honours) in History and a Masters Degree in International Affairs and Strategic Studies from the Nigeria Defence Academy. DIG Dandaura has attended courses both at home and abroad such as Modern Criminal Investigation at the Police Academy, Cairo, Egypt; Law Enforcement Executive Course, International Law Enforcement Academy, Botswana; Advanced Management Course, International Law Enforcement Academy, New Mexico, USA. He has served as Deputy Force Secretary; Commandant Police College Kaduna; CP Railway Command; CP Anambra and Rivers State; CP Force Provost Marshal, AIG Force Secretary, AIG Zone 7 Abuja, and AIG Zone 4 Makurdi.”

Read the full statement below: