JUST IN: Ekiti State House Of Assembly Speaker Is Dead

Channels Television  
Updated October 19, 2022
The late Funminiyi Afuye.

 

The Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly Funminiyi Afuye has died following a cardiac arrest. 

He was 66 years old.

“Rt. Hon Afuye died Wednesday evening at the Ekiti State Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Ado- Ekiti, where he was receiving treatment after suffering a cardiac arrest,” Yinka Oyebode, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Abiodun Oyebanji, said in a statement Wednesday.

“The late Afuye, 66, was a former Commissioner of the Ekiti State  Ministry of Information, and a two-time member of the State Assembly. He was inaugurated Speaker of the sixth Assembly on June 6, 2019.”



