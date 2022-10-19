JUST IN: Ekiti State House Of Assembly Speaker Is Dead

The Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly Funminiyi Afuye has died following a cardiac arrest.

He was 66 years old.

“Rt. Hon Afuye died Wednesday evening at the Ekiti State Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Ado- Ekiti, where he was receiving treatment after suffering a cardiac arrest,” Yinka Oyebode, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Abiodun Oyebanji, said in a statement Wednesday.

“The late Afuye, 66, was a former Commissioner of the Ekiti State Ministry of Information, and a two-time member of the State Assembly. He was inaugurated Speaker of the sixth Assembly on June 6, 2019.”