Lassa Fever Spreads To 26 States, 104 LGAs – NCDC

Twenty-six states have recorded cases of Lassa Fever as the disease has spread to 104 Local Government Areas in the country.

This is according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control Situation Report for week 40 which was obtained on Tuesday.

According to the report, the Lassa fever outbreak has killed 173 people in the country so far this year. The latest report shows an increase in Lassa fever from the previous 933 to 937.

Lassa fever is a viral hemorrhagic fever and an acute viral illness. This zoonotic disease has a high morbidity and mortality rate, as well as economic, health and security implications.

Of all the confirmed cases, the NCDC said 71 per cent are from Ondo State (representing 33 per cent), followed by Edo State (representing 25 per cent), and Bauchi trailing behind (representing 13 per cent).

“In week 40, the number of new confirmed cases is the same as reported in week 39, 2022 to four cases. These were reported from Ondo, Bauchi and Ekiti States,” the report read in part,

“Cumulatively from week one to week 40, 2022, 173 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate of 18.5 per cent which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2021 (23.1 per cent).

“In total for 2022, 26 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 104 Local Government Areas.

“Of all confirmed cases, 71 per cent are from Ondo (33 per cent), Edo (25 per cent), and Bauchi (13 per cent) States.

“The predominant age group affected is 21-30 years (Range: 0 to 90 years, Median Age: 30 years). The male-to-female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.8.

“The number of suspected cases has increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2021.

“No new Healthcare worker affected in the reporting week 40. National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Technical Working Group continues to coordinate the response activities at all levels.”