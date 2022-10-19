Osun PDP Inaugurates Campaign Council For Atiku/Okowa

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Osun State chapter has inaugurated its campaign council for the party’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and his running mate Ifeanyi Okowa ahead of the general election.

This inauguration took place at Atiku/Okowa campaign office along Gbongan/ Ibadan Road, Ogooluwa, in the state capital Osogbo.

The state chairman of the campaign council who doubles as the governor-elect Senator Ademola Adeleke said the PDP is the only party that can rescue Nigeria from the present situation the ruling APC has subjected the country to.

He claimed that APC led government in the last seven years has failed Nigerians as insecurity, economic hardship and hunger persist in the land. Adeleke noted the time for better change is now.

The 305-man campaign council headed by the Governor-elect is expected to mobilize votes and support for the party’s candidates from local government to the national level.