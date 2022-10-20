Tinubu Unveils Action Plan To ‘Make Nigeria Great’

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has unveiled his action plan to make Nigeria great.

The 80-page document, containing multi-sectoral policy options, is tagged “Renewed Hope 2023 – Action Plan for a Better Nigeria,” according to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, a spokesman of Tinubu’s Presidential Campaign Council.

Onanuga said Tinubu and his running mate; Senator Kashim Shettima will unveil their Action Plan for the transformation of the country on Friday where President Muhammadu Buhari will lead governors, National Working Committee members and other APC leaders to the PCC inauguration at the State House.

In his foreword to the document, Tinubu said that his plans were conceived after travelling the length and breadth of the country and listening to people from different life strata.

“Our nation’s history affirms that our people constitute our most valuable treasure. Whether the hardworking farmer, the industrious market woman, the dynamic young entrepreneur or the hopeful child, Nigerian people rank among the best anywhere. They excel in every aspect of human endeavour when given a fair chance,” Tinubu was quoted as saying.

“Senator Shettima and I have traversed every part of our beloved nation, listening to the concerns of our fellow citizens. Young and old, poor and rich, educated and uneducated, Christian and Muslim; all have expressed their views and concerns. People do not seek superficial answers to hard questions. Nor do they want the broken, unimaginative, failed promises repackaged and fed to them again. They want true and innovative solutions which address the challenging realities of today.

“Our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) was founded on the premise that the people of our beloved country are entitled to the benefits that only progressive good governance can procure.”

According to the document, the former Lagos State governor will prioritise National Security, Economy, Agriculture, Power, Oil and Gas, Transportation and Education, when elected as President Buhari’s successor next February.

Tinubu also outlined policy options for healthcare, digital economy, women empowerment, judicial reform, federalism/decentralisation of power and foreign policy.

He promised huge investment in sports entertainment and culture, youth empowerment and entrepreneurship, to expand jobs and opportunities for millions of Nigerian youths.

Tinubu also pledged to continue and expand the massive Social Investment Programs of the Buhari administration.