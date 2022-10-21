Former Senate President David Mark Loses Son To Cancer

Former President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator David Mark, has lost his first son, Tunde Jonathan Mark.

Tunde Mark, died in a London hospital on Friday morning, after a long battle with cancer, was the first son of the former President of the Senate.

Born on the 13th of October, 1971, Tunde attended Yaba Military School, located in Yaba, Lagos where he obtained his first school leaving certificate.

He later proceeded to Bradfield College, Berkshire, UK where he attended Secondary school.

Tunde is a Biochemist who obtained a B.Sc degree from Kings College, London. He studied immunology alongside biochemistry and later Biological Sciences in the Graduate School of Arts & Sciences, Harvard, Cambridge, Massachusetts.

He was married and had a daughter.

An official statement sent out on Friday noted that Tunde passed away peacefully surrounded by family members and loved ones.

The communique added that funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.