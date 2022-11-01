Amazon Web Services Opens Lagos Office, Increases Commitment To Africa

On Tuesday, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) announced the opening of its first office in Lagos, Nigeria.

AWS said the new Lagos office is part of its support for the growing number of customers and partners in Nigeria.

“The office will support organizations of all sizes, including startups, enterprises, and public sector agencies as they make the transition to AWS Cloud,” the company said in a statement.

The company said it will support new and existing customers looking to use AWS products and services to innovate, lower their information technology (IT) costs, and grow their organizations in the cloud.

Regional Manager of Sub-Saharan Africa at AWS, Amrote Abdella said, “We are excited to open our first AWS office in Nigeria. Lagos offers a highly skilled and creative talent pool, and the area is home to many fast-growing startups and notable Nigerian enterprises leading the way in digital innovation.”

“We look forward to fostering the country’s pioneering spirit and helping our customers accelerate their digital transformation as they deliver innovative new products and services to the Nigerian community.”

Also, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim said, “The Service Infrastructure Pillar of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) emphasizes the importance of digital platforms in the development of a robust digital economy.

“The programs of Amazon Web Services support the development of such platforms and we look forward to partnering with AWS to accelerate the implementation of NDEPS.”