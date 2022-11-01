Advertisement

PHOTOS: Tinubu Meets With Business Community In Lagos

Updated November 1, 2022
Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with the business community in Lagos on November 1, 2022.
Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, met with the business community and organised private sector in Lagos on Tuesday.

The town hall meeting and dialogue held at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island.

Others present at the meeting include Tinubu’s running mate, Kashim Shettima and Director-General of the Tinubu campaign, Simon Lalong.

Several Governors of the APC were also in attendance.

 

See more photos from the event:

