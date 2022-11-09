FRSC Doesn’t Use PoS To Receive Payment For Traffic Fines – Spokesman

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it does not receive payment for fines on traffic offenses through Point of Sale (PoS) machines.

FRSC Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem made this known in a statement on Wednesday.

According to him, Corps’ Electronic Booking Device (E-Tablet) designed for issuing traffic offence tickets by patrol operatives has been misrepresented as PoS machines.

“The Corps wishes to inform the general public that it does not use, nor permit the use of POS machines nor receive payment for fines of traffic offences on patrol points,” the statement partly read.

The Corps said the E-Tablet is part of efforts to introduce technology into its operations and “fade out the use of booking sheet which is a manual way of recording traffic offenders information and replace it with a digital booking device”.

“The introduction of the device targets at improving robust data collection and speeding up on-the-spot synchronisation of traffic offenders information into the national database. The device is a one stop shop for verification of the national driver’s license and the vehicle number plate as well as other FRSC products and services.

“The Acting Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu, is by this medium reiterating that the motoring public should note that the Corps does not use POS machines but a digitalized E-ticketing device which at the moment enhances ease of doing business,” the statement added.