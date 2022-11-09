Scores Injured As Hoodlums Attack Atiku’s Convoy In Borno

Scores of supporters of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar were injured on Wednesday when hoodlums, attacked the convoy of the presidential hope in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Channels Television gathered that Atiku’s convoy was attacked just as he left the Palace of the Shehu of Borno to Ramat Square, venue of the presidential rally.

The injured persons have since been rushed to hospitals in the state capital.

Minutes before the presidential candidate took to the stage, the spokesperson for Atiku’s campaign council, Dino Melaye announced that the convoy of the campaign council was attacked and about 174 supporters were injured in the process while over one hundred vehicles in the convoy were vandalized.

Atiku, while addressing thousands of supporters later on, sympathised with the injured and said no amount of intimidation can stop the PDP from sending the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) packing from the Aso Rock and the Borno State Government House in 2023.

Atiku was in Borno alongside his running mate and Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa; Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State; former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido; amongst other chieftains of the party.

Borno has been home to the then All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) now the APC since the inception of the Fourth Republic.