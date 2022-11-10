Alleged Money Laundering: Gov Matawalle Offers To Allow EFCC Search Property

Gov Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has offered to allow the EFCC access and ransack the property which the agency alleged its operatives found a certain humongous amount of money for laundering through cash payment of salaries.

According to a statement by the governor’s spokesman, Ibrahim Magaji Dosara, the offer became necessary “in view of the grand designed connivance by enemies of Zamfara state and vanguards of disruption to rupture the hard-earned reputation and progress of the governor”.

Dosara further stated that “to demonstrate the commitment of the state government in this direction, the governor has already directed his attorneys to officially communicate to the agency this offer and list of demands in this direction, including retracting the fake news by the SaharaReporters against his person.

“Government will not take it lightly with anyone who tries to add sult to security injury inflicted on the good people of zamfara through tarnishing the good image of the Gov to be distracted from the efforts and successes being recorded in the fight against banditry in the state.

“The Gov has since the assumption in office about four years ago as the Executive Governor of the state, has been administering the state in the most responsible ways and manner, credibility, in spite of the enormous security challenges and meagre resources at the disposal of the government and cannot be allowed to turn subject of relegation and ridiculing in the eye of the public.”

Mr Dosara who serves as Commissioner of Information, further asserted that the Zamfara state government under Gov Bello Mohammed Matawalle has never paid its workers salary through table payment and cannot afford doing so at this material time when the government agreed to implement the national minimum wage of Thirty Thousand Naira ( N30,000).

He said Governor Matawalle has been committed to the wellbeing, welfare and the security of lives and property of the people of the state and will not allow enemies of the state to distract him from the good job he has been doing.