Police Arrest Three Suspected Car Snatchers In Ogun State

The Ogun State Police Command says its officers have arrested three suspected car snatchers in the Oke Itoku area of Abeokuta, the state capital.

This was contained in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi who said that the suspects are three male adults.

“Three suspected car snatchers, Moses Adewale Abiodun, Seyi Oyenekan, and Monsuru Majekodunmi were on the 9th of November 2022 arrested by operatives of Ogun state Police Command,” he said.

The suspects were said to have been arrested following a report lodged at Oke Itoku Police Divisional headquarters by one Olusesi Akingbile who reported that while he parked his Toyota Carina E car with registration number AAB 576 TF in his house at Ijemo on the 12th of October 2022, the said car was stolen by unknown thieves and efforts to locate the vehicle proved abortive.

READ ALSO: Navy Burns Boat With 273 Drums Of Petrol In Calabar

He said that upon the report, a message was sent to all police formations in the state to be on the lookout for the said car.

On the 9th of November 2022, the stolen car was sighted in a Mechanic Village along Ajebo Road by policemen attached to Kemta Division while on routine patrol.

“The car was quickly intercepted, and Moses Adewale Abiodun who was with the car was promptly apprehended as a preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect has two others who are members of his gang,” the spokesman added.

“The other two were traced and arrested while another blue Carina E car with registration number AAA 565 GJ suspected to have been stolen was recovered from them”

The state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has directed that the suspects be thoroughly investigated and charged to court as soon as possible.