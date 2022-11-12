Advertisement

UK Hails Russian ‘Strategic Failure’ In Ukraine

Channels Television  
Updated November 12, 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with intelligence chiefs of former Soviet countries via a video link in Moscow on September 29, 2022. President Putin said on September 29 that conflicts in countries of the former USSR, including Ukraine, are the result of the collapse of the Soviet Union. (Photo by Gavriil GRIGOROV / SPUTNIK / AFP)
Moscow’s “strategic failure” in the city of Kherson will sow doubt among the Russian public about the point of the war in Ukraine, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Saturday.

Kherson was the first major urban hub to fall after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into Ukraine on February 24.

“Russia’s announced withdrawal from Kherson marks another strategic failure for them. In February, Russia failed to take any of its major objectives except Kherson,” Wallace said in a statement.

“Now with that also being surrendered, ordinary people of Russia must surely ask themselves: ‘What was it all for?'”

The United States hailed Ukraine’s recapture of the Black Sea port city as an “extraordinary victory”, as liberated residents sang the Ukrainian national anthem in Kherson’s main square.

With Russia pulling its forces out of Kherson to defensive positions on the east bank of the Dnipro river, Wallace said the invasion had “only achieved international isolationism and humiliation”.

“The UK and the international community will continue to support them (Ukraine), and while the withdrawal is welcome, no one is going to underestimate the continuing threat posed by the Russian Federation.”

AFP



