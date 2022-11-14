Military Releases Details Of 19 Wanted Terrorists, Places N5m Bounty On Each

The Defence Headquarters on Monday published details of 19 wanted terrorists with a reward of N5 million reward for any person who brings information leading to the arrest of any of the insurgents.

In a statement, the Director of Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. Jimmy Akpor said Nigerians should contact the military on 09135904467 with relevant information that can lead to their capture.

The statement sighted by Channels Television saw the identities of 19 terrorist commanders who have been wreaking havocs in North-East, North-West and North-Central zones of the country.

They are:

Sani Dangote – ORIGIN: Dumbarum Village. Zurmi LGA of Zamfara State

Bello Turji Gudda – ORIGIN: FAKAI Village of Zamfara State

Leko – ORIGIN: MOZOJ VIllage, Mutazu LGA of Katsina State

Dogo Nahali – ORIGIN: YAR TSAMIYAR JNO Village. Kankara LGA of Katsina State

Halilu Sububu – ORIGIN: SUBUBU Village in MARADUN LGA of Zamfara State

Nagona – ORIGIN: ANGWAN GALADIMA in ISA LOA of Sokoto State.

Nasanda – ORIGIN: Kwashabawa, Village in Zurmi LGA of Zamara State

Isiya Kwashen Garwa – ORIGIN: KAMFANIN Daudawa Village of Faskari, Katsina State.

Ali Kachalla aka Ali Kawaje – ORIGIN: KUYAMBARA VILLAGE in Danaadau MARU LGA of Zamfara State

Abu Radde – ORIGIN: VARANDA Village in Batsari LGA Katsina State.

Dan-Da – ORIGIN: VARANDA Village in Batsari LGA of Katsina State

Sani Gurgu – ORIGIN: VARANDA Village in Batsari LGA of Katsina State

Umaru Dan Nigeria – ORIGIN: RAFI village. MADA District in GUSAULGA of Zamfara State

Nagala – ORIGIN: MARU LGA of Zamfara State

Alhaji Ado Aliero – ORIGIN: YANKUZO Village Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State

Monore – ORIGIN: YANTUMAKI Village, Dan LGA of Katsina State

Gwaska Dankarami – ORIGIN: SHAMUSHELE Village in Zuri LGA of Zamfara State

Baleri – ORIGIN: SHINKAFI LGA of Zamfara State

Mamudu Tainange – ORIGIN VARANDA Village in Batsari LGA of Katsina State