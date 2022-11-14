Advertisement
Military Releases Details Of 19 Wanted Terrorists, Places N5m Bounty On Each
The Defence Headquarters on Monday published details of 19 wanted terrorists with a reward of N5 million reward for any person who brings information leading to the arrest of any of the insurgents.
In a statement, the Director of Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. Jimmy Akpor said Nigerians should contact the military on 09135904467 with relevant information that can lead to their capture.
The statement sighted by Channels Television saw the identities of 19 terrorist commanders who have been wreaking havocs in North-East, North-West and North-Central zones of the country.
They are:
Sani Dangote – ORIGIN: Dumbarum Village. Zurmi LGA of Zamfara State
Bello Turji Gudda – ORIGIN: FAKAI Village of Zamfara State
Leko – ORIGIN: MOZOJ VIllage, Mutazu LGA of Katsina State
Dogo Nahali – ORIGIN: YAR TSAMIYAR JNO Village. Kankara LGA of Katsina State
Halilu Sububu – ORIGIN: SUBUBU Village in MARADUN LGA of Zamfara State
Nagona – ORIGIN: ANGWAN GALADIMA in ISA LOA of Sokoto State.
Nasanda – ORIGIN: Kwashabawa, Village in Zurmi LGA of Zamara State
Isiya Kwashen Garwa – ORIGIN: KAMFANIN Daudawa Village of Faskari, Katsina State.
Ali Kachalla aka Ali Kawaje – ORIGIN: KUYAMBARA VILLAGE in Danaadau MARU LGA of Zamfara State
Abu Radde – ORIGIN: VARANDA Village in Batsari LGA Katsina State.
Dan-Da – ORIGIN: VARANDA Village in Batsari LGA of Katsina State
Sani Gurgu – ORIGIN: VARANDA Village in Batsari LGA of Katsina State
Umaru Dan Nigeria – ORIGIN: RAFI village. MADA District in GUSAULGA of Zamfara State
Nagala – ORIGIN: MARU LGA of Zamfara State
Alhaji Ado Aliero – ORIGIN: YANKUZO Village Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State
Monore – ORIGIN: YANTUMAKI Village, Dan LGA of Katsina State
Gwaska Dankarami – ORIGIN: SHAMUSHELE Village in Zuri LGA of Zamfara State
Baleri – ORIGIN: SHINKAFI LGA of Zamfara State
Mamudu Tainange – ORIGIN VARANDA Village in Batsari LGA of Katsina State