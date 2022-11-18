Army Mourns General Crushed To Death By Corporal In Lagos

The Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC), Oshodi in Lagos has sympathised with the family of its late Director of Finance, Brigadier-General Audu James.

He died on Monday after he was hit by a corporal identified as Abayomi Edun.

The Public Relations Officer of NAFRC, Lieutenant Commander Bukola Jonathan, told journalists on Friday that the incident was been investigated. The NAFRC spokesman conveyed the centre’s deepest condolences and sympathy to the family, the Nigerian Army and friends of the general.

“The late Brigadier-General OA James was having a walk back to his residence when a Toyota Highlander with registration number EKY-177-FX knocked him down resulting in an instant death,” Jonathan said.

“Consequently, the driver and the vehicle are in the custody of the Centre Provost office to assist in unravelling the circumstances that led to the very regrettable loss of the senior officer.”

The centre’s PRO stated that the general’s remains had been deposited at 68 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Yaba, Lagos.

The tragic incident occurred barely two months after late James resumed at NAFRC.

Driving Under the Influence?

Initial reports on Wednesday revealed that Brigadier-General James died after Edun with whom he had earlier had a good relationship, crushed him while the former was walking to his residence on the premises of the centre.

Corporal Edun was said to have been under the influence of alcohol, allegedly driving recklessly before hitting the senior officer. The high-ranking general was said to have been immediately rushed to the hospital but later died from injuries sustained from the accident.