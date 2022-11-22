2023: Court Dismisses Suit Challenging Stella Oduah’s Candidacy

A Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a suit filed against Senator Stella Oduah, seeking an order invalidating her nomination as a Senatorial Candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party in Anambra State.

Delivering Judgement, Justice Inyang Ekwo dismissed the suit for being status barred.

A senatorial aspirant in Anambra, Mr John Emeka, had sued Oduah, alleging that she lied under oath in both her expression of interest and nomination forms, including in the INEC Form CF001 which she submitted to the commission for the 2023 Anambra North Senatorial District seat.

In the originating summons, Emeka prayed the court to declare that the information supplied by Oduah in her INEC Form CF001, with respect to her participation in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme, was false.

He said the Senator had, under oath, used the same information to participate in the previous elections as the PDP’s candidate for the 2015 and 2019 Anambra North Senatorial District polls.

According to him, the act contravenes Sections 12(1)(a)(b)(c) and 13(1)(a) of the NYSC Act.

He further prayed the court to declare that by reason of the false information given in her INEC Form CF 001 in respect of her participation in the NYSC Scheme, she was not qualified to have contested in the said elections and or any other election into the Nigerian Senate.