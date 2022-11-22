NMA Confirms Release Of Two Doctors Kidnapped In Cross River

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Cross River State Chapter has confirmed the release of two of their kidnapped members.

NMA state chairman in Cross River, Felix Archibong, confirmed the release to news men in Calabar, the state capital on Tuesday.

He commended Governor Ben Ayade and security agencies for their efforts in seeing that their members were released.

The released doctors are Joshua Omini, a staff of General Hospital in Ugep community, in the Yakurr Local Government Area of the state, and Ekpo Egong of General Hospital, Calabar.

The NMA chairman said the two medical doctors were released alongside two others in the early hours of the day unhurt through the effort of the state government.

The state Commissioner of Police, Sule Balarabe, had yet to respond to calls and text messages sent to him if arrests were made in the process of regaining the freedom of the doctors.

The NMA had over the weekend raised the alarm on the kidnap of the doctors in the Akampa Local Government Area of the state.

Their abduction came a few days after nine persons were kidnapped in same axis which left many in fear, especially as the axis is the only exit and entry route to the state capital by land.