Niger Security: No Curfew Imposed In Kagara, Rafi LGA – Police

The Niger State Police Command has responded to what it terms a piece of fake news circulating within the some social media sphere, suggesting that bandits attacked a military check point at Zuma Rock and that there is a massive influx of bandits into Niger State via Birnin-Gwari Area.

According to a statement by the Commissioner of Police Niger State Command, CP Ogundele J. Ayodeji, the fake report further stated that DPO/DSS Rafi LGA affirmed such massive movement of bandits into the State.

The command unequivocally stated that the report is false and untrue, adding that it is only a figment of the imagination of mischief makers whose intention is to cause panic in the public domain by originating such a report.

The statement also noted that further indices which indicate that such report is fake, “is the part that stated that 24hrs curfew have been placed in Kagara. It is pertinent to state that no curfew of any kind is imposed in Kagara, there was no report of such emanating from DPO/DSS in Rafi LGA and there was equally no report of bandits attack at Zuma Rock, Suleja”.

The commissioner enjoined members of the public to disregard such fabricated report and continue to go about their lawful businesses without fear of intimidation, molestation or any form of attack, as the police and other security agencies in the state “are working assiduously towards ensuring a guaranteed secured environment”.

Furthermore, the command said it is privy to the modus operandi of bandits as regards reprisals, due to some successes recorded against the hoodlums during their recent escapades in the State, adding that strategies have been put in place to curtail such move, while urging ‘Nigerlites’ to equally continue to support the Police and other security agencies with accurate information for prompt intervention.