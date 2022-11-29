Cameroon Goalkeeper Onana Breaks Silence After Being Dropped From Team

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana has spoken out after he was dropped from the team at the ongoing 2023 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Indomitable Lions’ coach Rigobert Song left out Onana for their second group match which they drew 3-3 with Serbia on Monday, deciding the go with Devis Epassy in goal. At the end of the game, the coach insisted that the Inter Milan goalkeeper must respect the rules before he could be allowed back into the team.

The Cameroon Football Federation released a statement reiterating its support for the coach, maintaining that it is to preserve discipline, solidarity, complementarity, and cohesion within the team. But Onana has given his own side of the story, citing differences between him and others on the team.

“I want to express my affection for my country and the national team,” wrote Onana in a statement on his social media handles. “Yesterday, [Monday] I was not allowed to be on the ground to help Cameroon, as I always do, to achieve the team’s goals. I always behaved in a way to lead the team to success in a good manner.

“I have put all my efforts and energy into finding solutions to a situation that a footballer often experiences, but there has been no will on the other side. Some moments are difficult to assimilate. However, I always respect and support the decisions of the people in charge of pursuing the success of the national team and country.

“I extend all my strength to my teammates because we demonstrated that we are capable of going very far in this competition. The values that I promote as a person and as a player are the ones that identify me, and that my family has given me since my childhood. Representing Cameroon has always been a privilege. The nation first and forever.”