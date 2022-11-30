Advertisement

Wike Hails Ex-Minister Jerry Gana On 77th Birthday

Updated November 30, 2022
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has extended his warmest felicitations and best wishes to a former Minister of Minister of Information and National Orientation, Prof Jerry Gana on his 77th birthday.

In a statement by his media aide on Wednesday, Kelvin Ebiri, the governor described Gana as a foremost patriot and nationalist whose unwavering commitment to unity of the country is worthy of emulation.

Wike noted that 77 years is a great milestone in life and prayed God Almighty to grant him bountiful blessings, good health and joy in life.

Gana was minister under the administration of then President Olusegun Obasanjo.



