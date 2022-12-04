2023: APC, PDP Are As Good As Gone, Only LP Is Standing – Baba-Ahmed

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Datti Baba-Ahmed says the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are as good as gone as political parties.

“APC is as good as gone. PDP’s votes do not exist. There is only one political party genuinely standing: the Labour Party,” Baba-Ahmed said on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

According to him, Nigerians are pained and tired of the “misrule” of both the PDP and the APC since Nigeria’s return to power in 1999 and voters will transmit their anguish to vote out insensitive parties and their leadership.

“Go out in the market, go out in every public space and find out, the pains in the body and hearts of Nigerians is what is going to their thumb in February,” he said.

According to the running mate of 61-year-old LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, the APC and the PDP only have structures to distribute money and not to effect good governance to transform the lives of citizens.

“Only one party has a genuine structure, and that is the Labour Party,” Baba-Ahmed said.

Since 1999, PDP produced three Presidents (Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Yar’adua and Goodluck Jonathan) for 16 years before the APC administration of President Muhammadu Buhari which took over in 2015.

Buhari Will Unmake Tinubu?

Furthermore, Baba-Ahmed said Buhari has finished with Nigeria and he is going to “unmake APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu after all his political successes”.

“At the UNGA (United Nations General Assembly), he (Buhari) says the only legacy he can leave is a credible election. Now, this is a heartbreak for APC,” said Baba-Ahmed.

“Who made Buhari after Almighty Allah? Tinubu. All the failed attempts (of Buhari), Tinubu came and added millions of votes and make Buhari.

“Who is going to unmake Tinubu after all his political successes? Buhari, because Buhari has finished his eight years. It is not about how well Nigeria was run or how bad Nigeria was run, they have finished with Nigeria, they have finished with everybody. Tinubu can go to blazes; it means nothing to Buhari and that is Buhari for you.”

Baba-Ahmed added that he has demolished all the roadblocks mounted on the path of Obi in the north, noting that the former governor of Anambra State is now well-received by youths and other demographical brackets in the region which traditionally boasts of numerical strength during presidential elections.

‘Tinubu, Atiku Spending Kept Money’

The LP vice-presidential candidate also said Tinubu; and his PDP counterpart, Atiku Abubakar don’t have enough days to spend the money they have “kept”.

“Tinubu does not have enough days in his life to finish spending that money. Atiku does not have enough days in his life to spend all that money. So, they need to spend it on the 2023 elections. And people, if you have money to spend, they will collect it,” Baba-Ahmed said.