Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan’ Docuseries To Hit The Big Screens Dec 8, 15

Global streaming platform Netflix has revealed that its upcoming docuseries ‘Harry and Meghan’ is set to hit the big screens December 8 and 15.

The streamer made this in the second trailer it shared on its Instagram handle about the upcoming docuseries. The docuseries which will give an in-depth look into the Sussex’s love life will be released in two volumes.

The first volume will launch on Thursday 8 December, with the second volume to be released on 15 December respectively.

“Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Volume I: December 8. Volume II: December 15”

The trailer opened up with the news of the Sussex’s engagement, wedding, and how ‘everything changed’ afterward with the Duke saying:

“It’s really hard to look back on it now and go, ‘What on earth happened? There’s a hierarchy of the family. You know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories.

It is noted that there was a war about Meghan to suit other people’s agenda which the Duke says “It’s a dirty game.

“The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution …, frenzy,” he says.

He adds that he was terrified and doesn’t want history to repeat itself noting that no one knows the full truth but they do.

“I was terrified, I didn’t want history to repeat itself. No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth,” he noted.