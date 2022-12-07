Qatar 2022 Quarter-Finals Fixtures, Date And Time

The ongoing Qatar 2022 World Cup has continued to live up to expectations following an entertaining round of 16 games that ended on Tuesday.

The round of 16 has seen some heavyweights emerge for the quarter-finals with only Morocco joining them as an outsider.

The African side qualified for their first World Cup quarter-final after defeating 2010 champions Spain 3-0 on penalties on Tuesday becoming only the fourth African team to reach that stage.

While Wednesday and Thursday are rest days, the quarter-final games will resume on Friday.

See the fixtures below:

Quarter-finals

Match 57 – Friday, 9 December

Netherlands v Argentina. Time: 20:00

Match 58 – Friday, 9 December

Croatia v Brazil. Time: 16:00

Match 59 – Saturday, 10 December

England v France. Time: 20:00

Match 60 – Saturday, 10 December

Morocco v Portugal. Time: 16:00