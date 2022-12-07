Advertisement

Qatar 2022 Quarter-Finals Fixtures, Date And Time

Channels Television  
Updated December 7, 2022
Senegal players (L) and Netherlands players listen to their national anthems next to a FIFA World Cup trophy replica ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Senegal and the Netherlands at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

 

The ongoing Qatar 2022 World Cup has continued to live up to expectations following an entertaining round of 16 games that ended on Tuesday.

The round of 16 has seen some heavyweights emerge for the quarter-finals with only Morocco joining them as an outsider.

The African side qualified for their first World Cup quarter-final after defeating 2010 champions Spain 3-0 on penalties on Tuesday becoming only the fourth African team to reach that stage.

While Wednesday and Thursday are rest days, the quarter-final games will resume on Friday.

See the fixtures below:

Quarter-finals

Match 57 – Friday, 9 December
Netherlands v Argentina. Time: 20:00

Match 58 – Friday, 9 December
Croatia v Brazil. Time: 16:00

Match 59 – Saturday, 10 December
England v France. Time: 20:00

Match 60 – Saturday, 10 December
Morocco v Portugal. Time: 16:00



More on Qatar 2022

World Cup Heavyweights Gear Up For Quarter-Finals

Morocco Knock Out Spain, Book Quarter-Final Spot

Eto’o Knees Blogger In Viral World Cup Video

Japan Confident Of Bright Future Despite World Cup Heartbreak

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV