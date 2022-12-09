Edo Govt Approves Fees For Exam Registration, Practical In Schools

The Edo State Government has approved fees collectible per candidate by school heads for online upload/registration of pupils for the 2023 Middle Basic (Primary 6) Certification Examination.

The government has also approved fees payable for enrolment and practicals for the 2023 Middle Certificate Examination.

While the fee for upload/registration for the 2023 Middle Basic School (Primary 6) Certificate Examination was fixed at N500 per candidate, the fee for practicals and enrolment for the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination is set at N1000.

This was contained in a statement signed on Friday by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Dr. Oni Ekhosuehi, on behalf of the Commissioner for Education, Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe.

“This is to notify parents/guardians and the general public that the Honourable Commissioner for Education has graciously approved the sum of N500 (Five Hundred) naira only per candidate to be collected by school heads for the online upload/registration of their pupils for the 2023 Middle Basic (Primary 6) Certificate Examination,” the statement read.

“Arising from the above, any school head who flouts this directive will be sanctioned.”

For the 2023 Middle Certificate Examination, the Permanent Secretary said: “This is to notify parents/guardians and the general public that the Honourable Commissioner for Education has graciously approved the sum of N1,000 (One Thousand) naira only per candidate to be collected by school principals for the online upload of their students for the enrolment and practicals for the 2023 Middle Certificate Examination.

“Arising from the above, any school principal who flouts this directive will be sanctioned accordingly.”