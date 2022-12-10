England, France Unchanged As Mbappe Faces Walker In World Cup Quarter-Final

England and France have named unchanged starting line-ups for their World Cup quarter-final showdown at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha, on Saturday.

Holders France are captained by Hugo Lloris as the goalkeeper wins a record 143rd cap and overtakes Lilian Thuram, who had made the most appearances for Les Bleus before this World Cup.

Kylian Mbappe, who is the tournament’s leading scorer with five goals, will start on the left of the French attack up against Kyle Walker, who plays at right-back for England.

Gareth Southgate, the England manager, has resisted the temptation to switch to a back five to combat Mbappe and sends out the same team as that which started the 3-0 win over Senegal in the last 16.

Raheem Sterling is among the substitutes, having rejoined Southgate’s squad after returning to England following a robbery at his home.

It is the first-ever meeting of the nations in a major tournament knockout game, with their last competitive encounter coming in the group stage of Euro 2012.

The winners will play Morocco in the semi-finals in Al Khor on Wednesday.

Starting line-ups:

England (4-3-3)

Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham; Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane (capt), Phil Foden

Coach: Gareth Southgate (ENG)

France (4-3-3)

Hugo Lloris (capt); Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez; Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe

Coach: Didier Deschamps (FRA)

Referee: Wilton Sampaio (BRA)

AFP