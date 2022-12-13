28-Year-Old Man Arrested For Robbery, Murder In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 28-year-old man for armed robbery and the killing of a 25-year-old man, the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The suspect was said to have been arrested following a distress call received by policemen at Agbado Divisional Headquarters that armed robbers were operating at the Fadahunsi Ijoko area of Agbado in Ifo Local Government Area (LGA) of Ogun State.

“Upon the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer, Agbado Division, Awoniyi Adekunle quickly led his men to the scene where it was discovered that while the armed robbers were escaping after robbing one Bashirat Anibire, a POS operator, of her bag containing the cash sum of N400,000 and her Itel phone, the robbers shot and killed one 25-year-old Qudus Popoola, and also injured one Faleye Oluwaseun,” the statement read.

Oyeyemi stated that the robbers were “hotly chased,” and with the help of youths in the area, one of them was apprehended, while others escaped.

The PPRO added that the injured victim was rushed to the hospital for medical attention, while the corpse of the deceased was released to the family on request that they need to bury him in accordance with their religious belief.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the robbers who are three in number came on a motorcycle without light at about 7 pm and attacked Bashirat Anibire who was just closing from her POS shop.

“The victim managed to escape from the robbers, but while running away with her seven-year-old son, the robbers got hold of the son which made the woman run back in order to save her son. It was in the process that the robbers were able to snatch her bag and the phone.

“The shout for help from the woman attracted the youths of the area who started pursuing the robbers while a distress call was also made to the police. It was in their bid to escape from the scene that the deceased and one other were shot by the robbers,” he said.

Oyeyemi noted that the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for discreet investigation.

In the CP’s condolence message to the family of the deceased, he assured them that the command would do everything possible to apprehend the escaped members of the gang.