Police Arrest Man In Ogun State For Allegedly Bathing With Blood

The Ogun State Police Command says its officers have arrested a 49 years old man from No 4, Oguji Street, Obantoko in Abeokuta, for bathing with blood at a community river in the Kotopo area of Odeda Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement issued in Abeokuta, the state capital by the police public relations officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested when members of the community sighted him at the river bank where he parked his Nissan commercial vehicle, came out with a local sponge and a container filled with blood and started bathing with it.

“Immediately he discovered that some people are watching him, he took to his heels, but was chased and apprehended by members of the community,” he said on Thursday.

After his arrest, a call was said to have been made to the police at Aregbe divisional headquarters by a member of the community, and the Divisional Police Officer, Superintendent of Police, Bunmi Asogbon, quickly led the patrol team to the scene from where the suspect was arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect claimed to have a spiritual problem, and that a herbalist instructed him to perform the ritual. He claimed further that the blood in his possession is not human blood, but that of a cow,” the statement added.

The state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has however directed that the remaining blood should be taken for laboratory analysis to ascertain whether it is human blood or not.