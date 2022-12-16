Algeria Submits Bid To Host 2025 Africa Cup Of Nations

Algeria has submitted a bid to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, its football federation said Friday after Guinea was stripped of the tournament as its infrastructure is not ready.

“I am currently in Cairo and I have just officially submitted Algeria’s application” to host the tournament, Algerian Football Federation (FAF) spokesman Salah Bey Aboud told public radio station Chaine 3.

The Cairo-based Confederation of African Football (CAF) has also received bids by Algeria’s neighbour and arch-rival Morocco, as well as a joint bid by Nigeria and Benin, he said.

Algeria’s sports and youth minister said Tuesday that the country’s application was “solid and consistent”.

“Unlike other bids, Algeria has facilities that are already operational,” Abderezzak Sebgag told the APS official news agency.

Algeria had already said in early October that it would bid to host the cup, days after Guinea’s President Patrice Motsepe said the country had been stripped of the task.

CAF will inspect facilities in January before announcing a final decision the following month.