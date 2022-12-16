Advertisement

Three France Players Sick Two Days Before World Cup Final

Updated December 16, 2022
France players Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate and Kingsley Coman sat out training on Friday with cold-like symptoms two days before the World Cup final against Argentina, a source close to the team said.

Coman, the Bayern Munich winger, had already been forced to miss a training session on Thursday because of a “light viral syndrome”, the French Football Federation (FFF) said.

Coman was an unused substitute in the 2-0 win against Morocco in Wednesday’s semi-final.

The condition of Varane and Konate will cause France coach Didier Deschamps more concern as they formed the central defensive partnership against Morocco.

Konate had replaced Dayot Upamecano in defence for the semi-final after he was ruled out by illness.

Adrien Rabiot, who has played a key role in France’s midfield in Qatar, was also sidelined with illness for the semi-final.

France forward Randal Kolo Muani said in a press conference on Friday: “There is little bit of flu going around but nothing serious.”



