PHOTOS: Jonathan, Peter Obi, Others Grace Pastor Enenche Daughter’s Wedding 

Channels Television  
Updated December 17, 2022
Former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan and the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi were among the dignitaries present as Deborah Paul Enenche wedded on Saturday.

Deborah, who is the daughter of the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche, in Abuja, got married to Sam Hawthorn Uloko at the church’s Glory Dome in the capital city.

Apart from Jonathan and Obi, former Information Minister Jerry Gana, Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom and others were part of the ceremony.

Other dignitaries at the event include the Founder and General Overseer of the Living Faith Church (LFC) Bishop David Oyedepo; Pastor David Ibiyomie of the Salvation Gospel Ministries, His Eminence John Cardinal Onaiyekan among other clergymen attended the event.

A day earlier, the duo had their traditional marriage.

“I got to traditionally marry my sweetheart and I’m still not over it,” she wrote on social media after the event.

See more photos from today’s event and that of yesterday below:

Photo: Facebook/Deborah Paul-Enenche
Credit: Facebook/Deborah Paul-Enenche



