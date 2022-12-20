‘They Have No Integrity’: Tinubu Campaigns In Calabar, Slams Opponents

The 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has expressed confidence that his party will win all elections next year.

Speaking in Calabar, the Cross River State Capital, on Tuesday during a town hall meeting with stakeholders of the party, he told the cheering crowd that he has all it takes to win and rule the country citing his “achievements” as Lagos governor from 1999 to 2007.

The APC presidential candidate said his opponents have no integrity but resort to abuses.

“They have no past, they have no experience, no track record, no integrity so all they do is resort to insults and abuses. My concern is the development of Nigeria and that is what I will do as President,” he said.

He said Nigerians all have been disappointed one way or the other but the time has come to look beyond and focus on the development of the country, which holds better history for all.

“It is our fault in this country that these past 60 years we have not made progress but moving Nigeria forward is a task that must be done,” he declared.

Tinubu reconciled the party’s governorship candidate in the state, Senator Bassey Otu and his co-contender, Senator John Enoh who have been battling with court issues.

Earlier, Ben Ayade, the governor of the state, said Tinubu has been brought by God at this time of Nigeria’s political history to rescue the country. He called on him to focus on agriculture and human development to ease the high rate of suffering and hunger in the country.