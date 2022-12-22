Advertisement

‘An Unavoidable Situation’: Basketmouth Breaks Up With Wife

Nigerian comedian Basketmouth has split with his wife Elsie Okpocha, describing it as “an unavoidable situation”. 

The comedian announced the marriage breakup on his social media handles on Thursday, describing it as a difficult decision.

He however said that even as they move forward separately, both of them will continue to work together to give their children care, love and guidance they need.

He wrote, “As much as it pains me to bring my personal life to the public space, this is an unavoidable situation. After much deliberations, my wife and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage.”

“As we move forward separately, we will continue to work together to give our beautiful children all the care, love, guidance and support they need.”

“We humbly ask that you respect our privacy as we navigate through these times. Thank you.”

The duo got married in 2010 and have three children together, Janelle, Jason and Maya.



