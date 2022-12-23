Ogun PDP: INEC Updates Ballot With Adebutu, 39 Others’ Names

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Thursday updated and uploaded its list with the names of the forty Ogun state PDP candidates, including that of Oladipupo Adebutu who has his sights set on the governorship seat.

It would be noted that several court cases arose as a result of various claims by some members of the party against the primaries process and delegates list.

However, a recent judgment by the Appeal Court in Ibadan upheld the primaries of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State held on the 25th May 2022,

This recent development was disclosed in a communique signed by the Director, Media and Publicity, for the Ladi Adebutu/Akinlade Campaign Organisation, Mr Afolabi Orekoya,

“On Thursday, INEC published the names of the Governorship and Deputy Governorship Candidates, Hon. (Dr) Oladipupo Adebutu and Hon. Adekunle Abdulkabir Akinlade, in compliance with the court order. It had earlier released the legislative candidate lists for both State and Federal seats.”

“In view of the above, we wish to notify our teeming party members, stakeholders, supporters, admirers and the general public that we are back on the ballots and fully ready to take over leadership in Ogun State and rescue the good people of Ogun State from the shackles and maladministration of the APC government,” it read.

Mr Orekoya also revealed that the party’s campaign train will immediately begin its vote canvassing from electorates across the corners of the state as they hope to seize power from the ruling All Progressives Congress

He also thanked the party loyalist and faithful for their support during the court sessions and vowed to “bring back the lost glory of Ogun State through meaningful policies, transparency and accountability.”

“We appreciate the support of our teeming party faithful, loyalists and admirers especially the good people of Ogun State for their firm belief in our party.”